The Tottenham Hotspur players applaud the fans. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

According to a report from Teamtalk, Tottenham are looking to add depth to their goalkeeping unit and are hoping to sign Real Madrid’s goalkeeper. Aston Villa are also interested in Lunin.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been on the radar of Manchester United and Newcastle United as well.

Andriy Lunin needs a move

The 26-year-old has been a reliable number two for Real Madrid in recent years, but he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at the Spanish club will not benefit him, and a move to the Premier League could be ideal.

The player’s camp is reportedly exploring a potential move away from Real Madrid, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League would be exciting for him. Tottenham have been made aware of the situation regarding the player, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Brighton and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old goalkeeper as well. The Ukrainian has shown his quality in Spain and can succeed in the Premier League as well.​

If Tottenham can sign him for a reasonable fee, it would be an excellent move for the north London club.

Spurs could use Lunin

Guglielmo Vicario has done reasonably well since joining the club, but he can be quite inconsistent. In addition to that, the Italian struggles to deal with aerial balls, and Tottenham need an upgrade on him. Lunin could prove to be an excellent acquisition, and he could compete with the Italian for the starting spot. The competition could help both players improve.

Tottenham will be a more attractive destination than Brighton and Nottingham Forest. If they are serious about signing the player, it is fair to assume they will win the race for the Ukrainian international.