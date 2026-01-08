James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur and Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur walk out for a training session. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the AS Trencin winger Sani Suleiman.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for the north London club. It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks.

Chelsea have made enquiries for Suleiman in recent months.

Spurs could use Sani Suleiman

They need players who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. Tottenham are lacking in unpredictability in the final third. Suleiman has done quite well for the Slovak outfit, and he is on the radar of multiple clubs across Europe. The young attacker has done quite well this season, and no teenager outside Europe’s big five leagues has more progressive ball carries per 90 minutes. He could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack if they can get the deal done.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Slovak outfit is holding out for a fee of €6 million for the attacker. Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and Suleiman could prove to be an excellent long-term investment.

Suleiman could be an asset

The 19-year-old is quite young, and he will improve with coaching and experience. The €6 million investment could prove to be a huge bargain in future.​

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be tempting for the young attacker, and he will certainly hope that Tottenham come forward with an acceptable offer to sign him. Regular football in England could help him develop further and accelerate his growth.

Tottenham need to add more quality to the attacking unit if it is serious about fighting for major trophies. They need more creativity and finishing ability in the final third. Along with Suleiman, they should aim to sign a reliable finisher as well.​