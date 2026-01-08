Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts prior to the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Luca Netz.

The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender has done quite well in Germany, and his performances have attracted the attention of top teams. Netz has been linked with Leeds United in the past.

Spurs keen on Luca Netz

According to Teamtalk, the 22-year-old German international has been on the Tottenham radar for a while, and it will be interesting to see if the north London club decide to make a move for him this month.

He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Gladbach will be under pressure to sell him this month. They will not want to lose a key player like him for free at the end of the season.​

The report claims that Tottenham are looking to accelerate their efforts to sign the player in January. They have already held initial conversations regarding a potential move. They are now hoping to submit a reasonable offer to get the deal done.

Netz would be a superb addition

They have looked vulnerable at the back at times, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Signing a quality central defender would be ideal for them. Netz is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a star player for Tottenham. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young defender, and he will look to test himself against world-class attacking players in England. Manchester United were keen on Netz last year.

If Tottenham can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run. The young defender will certainly be excited to take on a new challenge, and Tottenham could be an attractive destination for him.