Update from insider confirms reason behind emergency meeting at Tottenham

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tensions are reaching boiling point at Tottenham, with insiders claiming yet another emergency crisis meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow to discuss the future of manager Thomas Frank.

According to a trusted source on X, one senior club official is furiously demanding Frank’s immediate dismissal following the club’s latest setback.

The update arrives in the wake of Tottenham’s chaotic 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, a match that has intensified scrutiny on Frank’s position.

Spurs had fought back to level the game at 2-2, but a dramatic 95th-minute winner from Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo sealed a painful defeat and sparked outrage among sections of the club’s hierarchy.

Tottenham are unable to find consistency under Frank

The loss extends Tottenham’s miserable run of form. Across their last 16 matches in all competitions, Spurs have managed just three victories, a slump that has dragged them down to 14th place in the Premier League standings.

What was once a hopeful season has rapidly descended into one marked by inconsistency, poor performances, and a sharp decline in confidence on the pitch.

Inside Spurs HQ, frustration is said to be growing by the day. The upcoming emergency meeting is expected to be heated, with the debate centering around whether Frank is the right man to lead the club forward.

Are Spurs considering sacking Frank?

Multiple insiders believe the club is now on the brink of a decisive breaking point.

While Frank arrived with a reputation for organisation, intensity, and overachievement during his impressive tenure at Brentford, his time at Tottenham has failed to deliver the expected uplift.

Supporters have grown increasingly restless as promising displays have been overshadowed by repeated defensive lapses, disjointed attacking play and an overall decline in energy.

Some inside the club argue that a change is necessary to salvage what remains of the season, while others believe stability is needed to avoid further turmoil.

Tottenham front-runners to land 23-G/A star as rivals face Championship drop