Bukayo Saka of Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear that Bukayo Saka is closing in on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, as per David Ornstein.

We were told a few months ago that both William Saliba and Saka would be staying “100%”, and a new deal for the French centre-back was later confirmed by the club.

More recently, we had further positive Saka contract updates, and now the highly-trusted Ornstein says the new five-year deal is being finalised.

Bukayo Saka’s new Arsenal contract confirmed by David Ornstein

See below for the Athletic journalist’s post on the England international agreeing terms on an improved new deal that reflects his growing standing in the game…

? EXCLUSIVE: Bukayo Saka agrees new + improved 5yr contract at Arsenal. 24yo England int’l currently at #AFC until June 2027 – fresh terms to summer 2031 in process of being finalised. Deal to recognise winger’s standing among Europe’s best @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/LDfaH5OqiZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 9, 2026

This is clearly a huge boost for Arsenal as Saka has been one of their most important players in recent years, and a big fan favourite after coming up through the north Londoners’ academy.

Bukayo Saka will be key to Arsenal’s success

Saka has an impressive 77 goals in 290 games for Arsenal, and it now looks like he’ll be at the Emirates Stadium for many more years to come.

The 24-year-old has seven goals and five assists so far this season and is second only to Declan Rice in the most highly rated performers in the Arsenal team via stats site WhoScored.

With his peak years surely still ahead of him, Saka staying will give everyone at Arsenal a big lift and help Mikel Arteta continue to build a world class squad that can compete for trophies in the present and future.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Ethan Nwaneri are among other key players to recently sign new contracts at Arsenal.