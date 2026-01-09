Arsenal "have made phone enquiries" over wonderkid transfer as he considers his future

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made enquiries over the phone for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Romeo Ritter amid some uncertainty over his future.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, posting from his official account on X, it is unclear if Ritter will sign an extension to his current Dortmund contract.

This seemingly has Arsenal closely monitoring the 17-year-old defender’s situation, along with Serie A giants AC Milan.

Arsenal rival AC Milan for Romeo Ritter transfer

See below for details as the Gunners are credited with an interest and some initial talks to explore a deal for this exciting young talent…

“AC Milan and Arsenal have made phone enquiries about Roméo #Ritter and are monitoring his situation,” Plettenberg posted.

“The 17 y/o talented left-footed centre-back is dreaming of making his breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund. He is under contract until 2027. However, it is still unclear whether he will extend his deal or not.”

Ritter looks to be at a good club for his development for the time being, as BVB are well known for giving chances to young players and helping them improve before usually allowing them to be sold for the right price if bigger clubs come in for them later.

So it could be that the youngster would do well to stay where he is for now, though a big name like Arsenal would also be understandably hard for him to turn down.

Arsenal looking for more defenders

Arsenal signed both Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie this summer to give themselves more depth in defence, while they already have a lot of other quality options in the form of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, and Ben White.

So it doesn’t seem, for now at least, like there’d be many first-team opportunities for Ritter any time soon, though of course he’s still young enough that that could change in the next few years.

The Gunners might do well, however, to focus more on how they can improve their attack right away, as the poor form of Viktor Gyokeres is one major concern for them despite everything else going pretty well so far this season.