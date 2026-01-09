Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal flags (Photo by Michael Regan, Mike Hewitt, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the PSG attacker Bradley Barcola.

According to TEAMtalk, they have made enquiries to sign the 23-year-old French attacker. They will face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Although PSG do not want to sell the player, Premier League clubs are in constant contact about signing him in the future. There is no doubt that he is a top-quality talent with a bright future, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition.

Bradley Barcola is a player in demand

All three clubs could use more quality on the flanks, and Barcola will help them improve. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. He has struggled to secure regular opportunities at the French club, and a move to the Premier League could give him more opportunities to showcase his talents.

Arsenal need a reliable left-sided winger who can take on defenders and add unpredictability in the final third. Barcola certainly fits the profile. Similarly, Liverpool have not been able to adequately replace Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo has been underwhelming this season. They need to bring in a quality player in that area of the pitch, and Barcola would be ideal.

Chelsea have invested in multiple attacking players, but they are still looking mediocre going forward. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the PSG attacker in future.

Barcola could cost a premium

He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and PSG will demand a premium if the Premier League clubs decide to come calling. Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for most players. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.