"Arteta really believes he's a top player" - Romano confirms Arsenal "calling" over exciting transfer

Marc Guehi and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been calling over a potential transfer move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international is also a target for Manchester City, but it seems he’s taking his time over making a decision on his future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained the latest on the Guehi situation, as he made it clear that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the 25-year-old.

However, it sounds like Arsenal’s efforts to sign Guehi are with the view to signing him in the summer rather than now, whereas City will surely try to get him in as soon as possible to cover for injured defensive duo Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

What Fabrizio Romano has said about Arsenal’s interest in signing Marc Guehi

Providing an update on the Guehi saga, Romano said: “City are really convinced they can reach an agreement with Palace, but it’s the player who has to decide and Marc Guehi is taking his time with his family, with his agents, considering all the opportunities because Arsenal have been calling over a potential deal in the summer.

“Arteta is a big fan of the player. This is why Arsenal are interested. Mikel Arteta really believes he’s a top player, but Arsenal also have many players in that position. And so that’s a point.

“Then there is general interest from Liverpool. They had a deal agreed last summer … Liverpool remain absolutely interested in Marc Guehi and so it’s going to be one to watch for sure.”

How do Arsenal find space for Marc Guehi?

Arsenal already have so many top defenders it’s hard to see how Guehi would fit in to Arteta’s squad.

City or Liverpool would surely be able to make Guehi more of a key player, whereas Arsenal already have a top first-choice centre-back pairing in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as really good depth from the likes of Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, and Cristhian Mosquera.

AFC legend Sol Campbell has supported the move, though, telling Sky Bet: “Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace is a top player. I know Liverpool are sniffing around him. That’s someone I would inquire about.”