Report: Arsenal to battle Man United & City for £60m transfer of Premier League star

Bruno Guimaraes and Tino Livramento celebrate during Newcastle's win vs Leeds (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly looking set for a summer transfer window battle with their rivals for the signing of Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento.

The Gunners are keen to add further strength in depth in defence, and it seems the versatile Livramento is among the players who appeals to the club.

We’ve recently reported on Manchester United being keen on Livramento, and have also previously been informed of Arsenal and Manchester City as potential suitors as well.

Now a report from the Sun also claims that Arsenal are keen to sign Livramento, and there’s been talk of a £60m price tag in the past.

How Tino Livramento could fit in at Arsenal

Livramento has plenty of quality and has shown it time and time again in the Premier League, but at the same time it’s debatable if he’d be a starter at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal already have a lot of really good options in defence, with Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori up there with the finest in Europe in their positions.

It’s hard to see Livramento shifting either one of them out of the team, and he’s even up against others like Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly to provide Mikel Arteta with squad depth.

Perhaps one or two players will leave to make room for Livramento, but for now it looks like the 23-year-old might be better off picking one of the Manchester clubs.

Tino Livramento to United or City?

Livramento would undoubtedly be a big upgrade on the likes of Diogo Dalot or Patrick Dorgu at Man Utd, and he could also have a key role to play at City.

United are, admittedly, a bit of a mess right now, so it might be that a move to Old Trafford won’t appeal to him as much as a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Still, the England international should surely pick one of those rather than risking becoming a bench-warmer at Arsenal.