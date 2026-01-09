Marc Guehi celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has suggested that his old club should look into the possibility of beating Liverpool to the signing of Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace centre-back has established himself as a top Premier League player during his time at Selhurst Park, and there’ll be plenty of interest in him now as he nears the end of his contract.

Arsenal have been linked with Guehi by the Athletic‘s David Ornstein, and it seems Campbell would back that move ahead of other suitors like Liverpool.

“Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace is a top player. I know Liverpool are sniffing around him. That’s someone I would inquire about,” Campbell said to Sky Bet.

Marc Guehi linked with Arsenal despite already boasting great defensive depth

The Guehi links are slightly surprising given that Arsenal already have so much quality and strength in depth in defence.

The Gunners brought in Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera during the summer, and both have started well, though they’re already clearly behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the pecking order.

Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber can also all play at centre-back if needed, so it’s hard to see how Guehi would get much playing time at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international is a fine player, but unless Mikel Arteta has a new position in mind for him, he’s not someone who looks capable of displacing Saliba or Gabriel.

Marc Guehi should choose Liverpool transfer

Guehi would surely be better off choosing Liverpool if he wants to play for a big club where he’ll actually be a key part of the starting XI.

The Reds need a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk, while there could also be a big gap in the squad if Ibrahima Konate ends up leaving at the end of his contract this summer.

Liverpool aren’t at their best right now, but Guehi’s arrival could help Arne Slot get his side back to their best next season.