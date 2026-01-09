Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in training (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler.

A report from Fichajes claims that Mikel Arteta views the Turkish International as the ideal player to strengthen his team.

Arteta wants Arda Guler

He is looking to add more creativity and ingenuity to his side. Guler could be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of creating opportunities in the final third and breaking the lines with his incisive passing. He will help break down deep defences and add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.

Real Madrid views the player highly and is not interested in selling him anytime soon. They would only consider a potential exit if there is a very high offer on the table.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to break the bank for the Turkish International at the end of the season. They would have to spend a substantial amount of money in order to get the deal done.

Guler could transform Arsenal

The €100k-a-week Turkish international midfielder is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He has the technical attributes to slot into multiple roles and influence the game in the final third. On paper, Guler seems like the ideal acquisition for Arsenal.

Having said that, he plays for one of the biggest teams in the world, and he has no reason to leave them. Unless Real Madrid fails to provide him with the necessary gametime, the player is unlikely to force a move away from the Spanish club. It will be very difficult for Arsenal to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer to the player at the end of the season. They are looking to build a team capable of winning the league title and the UEFA Champions League, and they need to add elite talent like him.