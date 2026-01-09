Chelsea ready to go all in and deliver €150m signing for Liam Rosenior

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to go all out with a transfer bid for Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez.

The Blues are said to be prepared to go ‘all in’ with a huge offer worth as much as €150m to sign Lopez from Barca, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

This would be quite un-Chelsea-like under their current owners, as they’ve tended to prioritise smart spending on lesser-known young talents for the future.

Fermin, by contrast, is already a big name and hugely important player for Barcelona, so surely won’t come cheap.

At the same time, however, Fichajes’ report suggests the Catalan giants’ financial issues might mean they’d find it hard to ignore a bid as high as €150m.

Fermin Lopez to Chelsea could be a superb transfer to boost Liam Rosenior

Chelsea have just brought in Liam Rosenior as their new manager to replace Enzo Maresca, and he’ll surely be keen to make some changes to the squad he’s inherited at Stamford Bridge.

It’s not been the best season for CFC, hence the change in manager, and someone like Lopez coming in could be a big boost to improve the team’s results and performances.

The talented 22-year-old has eight goals and six assists for Barcelona so far this season, and can offer a threat from a variety of attacking positions.

Capable of playing up front, out wide, or as a number ten, Lopez could be an upgrade on some recent underwhelming Chelsea signings in those positions.

Cole Palmer has gone off the boil somewhat, while other new additions like Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens haven’t really lived up to expectations.

That could mean Lopez gets a key role under Rosenior as he looks to rebuild this Chelsea side and turn them into winners again.