Chelsea are interested in signing the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Chelsea board is working on the move for the 30-year-old goalkeeper, and the newly appointed manager, Liam Rosenior, is driving the move for the French International.

Rosenior believes the goalkeeping position is the weakest link in his current squad and wants to address it.

Mike Maignan is an elite keeper

Maignan has been excellent for AC Milan since joining the club, and he is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea. Apart from his world-class shot-stopping, his ability to organise the defence and his footwork will add a new dimension to the Chelsea team.

The player will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the Blues will be able to sign him for a reasonable fee in January. Alternatively, they could wait until the summer and sign him for free. It remains to be seen what they decide. Chelsea hope to dominate the Premier League next season, and they need quality players to do so. Signing the French International could be a masterstroke for them.

Can Miagnan seal Chelsea move?

The player has been heavily linked with a move to England in recent months, and he will certainly be excited about the possibility of joining Chelsea.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and joining them could be an exciting challenge for him at this stage of his career. He has proven himself in France and Italy. He will look to make his mark in English football now.

Milan have not been able to agree on a contract extension with the goalkeeper, and they will be extremely disappointed if they lose him in the coming months.