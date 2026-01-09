Oliver Glasner applauding the Crystal Palace fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Genk defender, Zakaria El Ouahdi.

Nathaniel Clyne and Daniel Munoz are currently on the sidelines with injuries, and Crystal Palace need more quality in the right-back department. As per the Standard, they want to sign the Moroccan full-back.

Zakaria El Ouahdi would be a useful addition

The 24-year-old has done quite well for the Belgian outfit, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. The defender is reportedly keen on joining Crystal Palace, and the London club is currently locked in talks with Genk regarding a potential move.

It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can negotiate a deal in the coming weeks. Crystal Palace is competing in Europe and in football, and they need more quality and depth in the squad. Signing the defender would be a wise decision. They cannot hope to go through the remainder of the Premier League campaign with makeshift options in the right back department.

El Ouahdi will look to make his mark

El Ouahdi has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and this is a good opportunity for him to showcase his qualities at the highest level. The move to Crystal Palace will be quite exciting for him, and he will certainly hope that the two clubs can work out an agreement.

The fact that the defender wants to join Crystal Palace will be a huge boost for the club, giving them a position of strength in negotiations. Everton are keen on El Ouahdi as well.

The Moroccan international is still quite young, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a quality player for club and country with the right guidance.

At Crystal Palace, he would get to play with quality players, and a top-quality manager like Oliver Glasner could bring out the best in him.