Can Denmark bounce back from Scotland defeat to make an impact at the World Cup?

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates a goal for Denmark (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Denmark were little more than a footnote in the remarkable story of Scotland qualifying for their first World Cup in 28 years, but after the heartache of that 4-2 defeat, can they still go on to make a splash at next summer’s tournament?

Late goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean condemned Denmark to a painful loss that meant they would be faced with playoffs before earning their place at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

If they can make it, we already know from the recent World Cup group stage draw that they would be up against Mexico, South Korea, and South Africa in Group A.

Despite their difficulty so far, and the very real possibility that they might not even make it to the World Cup, you’d possibly look at that group and make the Danes the strongest side there on paper.

Denmark have the talent for a World Cup upset

Denmark have history when it comes to upsetting the odds at a major tournament, having actually gone all the way and won the European Championships in 1992 when they didn’t even qualify.

The breakup of Yugoslavia led to their disqualification from the competition, and a late invitation for Denmark to come along, but rather than just making up the numbers, they produced a memorable run that saw them beat giants Germany 2-0 in the final.

Legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was the star player in that squad, but his son Kasper will be in goal for the Scandinavian nation next summer, along with other underrated players from around Europe, such as Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Norgaard, Patrick Dorgu, and Mika Biereth.

Could 2026 World Cup be one for the smaller nations?

With so much demanding football at the highest level now, fatigue and injuries could be crucial as we get closer to next summer’s World Cup.

Players barely get a rest now if they’re playing for the biggest clubs, and there’s often a correlation with those who’ll be chasing league titles and the Champions League with clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, and Real Madrid with those who’ll also be playing for major tournament favourites at the big international competitions.

Will we really be seeing the best of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal at the World Cup, or could it be an opportunity for some of the so-called lesser players to make their mark?

That could end up being a real gift for the likes of Hojlund and Norgaard, who won’t have played as many demanding games in the build-up to the tournament.

They have to get there first, of course, but once they do this is surely a team that has it in them to be a major underdog story.