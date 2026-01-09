"I'm told..." - Fabrizio Romano provides update on manager linked with Man City & Man United

Enzo Maresca has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest understanding on Enzo Maresca as the former Chelsea manager is linked with both Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Italian tactician recently left Chelsea and Romano has once again stated that he’s someone being considered as an option by Man City for once Pep Guardiola leaves the club.

However, Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, also made it clear that Guardiola has not yet made any decision on his future.

So, it’s hard to know if or when Maresca could end up at the Etihad Stadium, while it seems the Man Utd links are not something concrete.

Fabrizio Romano on Enzo Maresca’s links with the Manchester clubs

Discussing some reports from Italy involving Maresca, Romano said: “Despite all the questions I’m getting on Enzo Maresca and Manchester United – he’s been linked in Italy with a potential role at Manchester United.

“At the moment guys, what I’m told is that Manchester City are interested in Enzo Maresca for the future.

“As I always told you, it’s not something imminent. It’s not something guaranteed. It’s something for the future if Enzo Maresca will be available as a manager when Pep Guardiola decides to leave. But Pep has not decided anything at this stage. So Man City have an interest.

“From Manchester United, the message is a different kind of coach for the summer, not a coach for now. This is why the links from Italy with Maresca taking the Manchester United job immediately are something that I’m told is not concrete at all at this stage.

“Man United will take their time to start the process and try understand who is the best manager possible from season 2026-2027.”

Is Enzo Maresca the right manager for United or City?

Maresca didn’t win everyone over during his time at Chelsea, but he got the team playing some good football and delivered major trophies in the form of the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup.

However, he’s inexperienced compared to Guardiola, so that would be a tough job for him to walk into after the Spaniard’s immense success with the Sky Blues.

United, meanwhile, don’t seem to have that strong an interest in Maresca, judging by Romano’s comments, and they could arguably aim a little higher.