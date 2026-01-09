Gary Neville demands Liverpool retaliation on Martinelli after disgraceful incident

Liverpool and Arsenal played out a goalless draw in the Premier League last night. 

The two teams dominated either half, and the result was probably fair in the end. However, the blockbuster clash between Arsenal and Liverpool was marred by an incident involving Gabriel Martinelli and Conor Bradley.

The Liverpool defender picked up a serious knee injury during the game, and the Arsenal forward was seen throwing the ball at him and dragging him off the pitch as the Liverpool defender struggled in agony.

Gary Neville slams Gabriel Martinelli

Fans and pundits slammed the Arsenal attacker for his unsportsmanlike behaviour, and former Premier League defender Gary Neville has suggested that Liverpool players should have attacked the Brazilian attacker and taken a red card.

Gary Neville said: “He’s been stretchered off, Conor Bradley, and it’s a sad sight because he’s had injuries before. I’m absolutely fuming with Gabriel Martinelli. I don’t know how the Liverpool players didn’t go over to him and whack him and take a red card. It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

The Arsenal attacker apologised to the Liverpool defender after the game and also shared a public apology on social media.

Can Liverpool cope with Bradley’s injury?

Gabriel Martinelli in action for Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli in action for Arsenal (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bradley’s injury will be a huge blow for Liverpool. They are already struggling in the right-back department, and losing the academy graduate for an extended period could be devastating for them.

Having said that, the January transfer window has just opened, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to dip into the market for reinforcements. Jeremie Frimpong has struggled with injuries since joining the club, and Liverpool cannot depend on the Netherlands international to start every game in the coming months.

