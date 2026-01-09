Daniel Farke remains under pressure at Leeds. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi.

The 27-year-old Netherlands defender is ‘very keen’ on a move to Leeds United, and the development will come as a huge boost for the Premier League side. It will be interesting to see if Leeds decides to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Leeds eyeing Danilho Doekhi

Doekhi wants to test himself in the Premier League, and the move to Leeds United would be ideal for him.

Leeds are currently playing a waiting game to sign the player for a reasonable fee, as per TEAMtalk. They need to tighten up at the back if they want to survive in the Premier League. Signing a quality defender would be ideal. Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is an admirer of the 27-year-old Dutch defender, and he has been keeping tabs on the player for quite some time.

Doekhi was linked with Crystal Palace last year.

Leeds could use Doekhi

Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need to improve the squad in January. They have looked vulnerable at the back at times, and they need more depth and quality in that area of the pitch. In addition, they prefer a back-three system, and Joe Rodon is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. Signing another central defender this month would be a wise decision.

The player is clearly open to the move, and Leeds should do everything in their power to get the deal done. Union Berlin will be disappointed to lose a key player like him in the middle of the campaign, but they will be powerless to stop him from leaving if a suitable offer is presented.