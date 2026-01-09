Expert: Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target has spoken to club chiefs about future comments

Lennart Karl with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl has supposedly apologised to club chiefs behind the scenes after making public transfer comments about Real Madrid.

Speaking at an event with fans earlier this week, the 17-year-old admitted it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid in the future.

This, understandably, did not go down too well, and Christian Falk has provided some further insight into the situation in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider.

Karl is a fine talent who should have a big future at Bayern, but he’s still young and perhaps not yet well trained enough when it comes to speaking to the media.

Falk seems to think Bayern fans don’t have too much to worry about, and the whole saga has now been dealt with.

Lennart Karl has apologised over Real Madrid transfer comments

“It is a small worry for Bayern after Lennart Karl talked up Real Madrid earlier in the week,” Falk said.

“The club has a big tradition that it has committed to for many a year. I think it’s a great tradition. After Christmas, the players are sent to the fan club, where they can answer questions in a more informal setting – so you can be a little more open.

“It was Lennart Karl’s first time at the fan club, being such a young player. A young fan asked Karl if it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid or another club, and Karl said, ‘Yes, of course, that’s a big dream.’

“I don’t think we should take this statement too seriously. Don’t forget that the young forward played in front of the scouts at Real Madrid at the Bernabeu when he was just 10 years old. Who wouldn’t be impressed as well?

“But he has Bayern Munich in his heart, and he knows about the chance he has. He was training very hard with his own coach during the winter break in Germany. He’s 17. Of course, many fans were a little insulted, but he’s allowed to say how he feels.

“In the end, he apologised to the bosses at Bayern Munich. There were talks, and he now knows it’s not so clever to say something like this. But this is all part of the process for a young player. He has to learn, and that’s fine for everyone.”

Lennart Karl has also been eyed by Arsenal and Chelsea

Our previous information is that Karl also has transfer interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The teenager has been scouted by the two London giants, and one imagines they might well fancy trying a move for him at some point if he continues to impress.

Still, Bayern won’t want to let such a top young talent from their academy leave unless it’s for crazy money, so he could still end up being at the Allianz Arena for a long time.