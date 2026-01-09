Exclusive: Liverpool star snubs Real Madrid & Bayern to agree new deal in principle

Arne Slot and Richard Hughes of Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is understood to have reached an agreement in principle over a new contract at Anfield.

My sources tell me that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich had been showing a concrete interest in signing the Hungary international, but he’s now expected to commit his future to Liverpool.

Szoboszlai’s current contract is due to expire in 2028, so although there was not a hugely urgent hurry to get a new deal done for him, the club have been keen to fight off interest from other big sides around Europe.

It’s not entirely clear if Szoboszlai had definitely been a top target for Real or Bayern, but some level of interest was there, and Liverpool were always keen to keep hold of the player.

Dominik Szoboszlai becoming one of Liverpool’s important players

Szoboszlai has long been rated highly since his days as a youngster with Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, and he’s only gone from strength to strength since joining Liverpool.

The 25-year-old was a key part of Arne Slot’s side’s title success last season, scoring eight goals in total, while he has five goals and four assists in all competitions so far this term.

As per FotMob, Szoboszlai is statistically LFC’s second best player this season with a rating of 7.32…

It’s easy to see why big names like Real and Bayern might have been keen on Szoboszlai, but it would surely have been a big mistake for Liverpool to let him go.

We have seen Liverpool cash in stars like Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in the past, but fans will hope those days are over and that they will continue to build as competitive a squad as possible.

Szoboszlai now looks to have been secured and it will be interesting to see if there can also be progress soon on other key names, such as Ibrahima Konate, whose current contract is due to expire this summer.