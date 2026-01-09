Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig is challenged by Danilho Doekhi of 1. FC Union Berlin. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Ivorian attacker Yan Diomande has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig in recent weeks, and multiple clubs are interested in securing his signature.

However, the situation is firmly in RB Leipzig’s hands this January. The club have no plans to sell the 19‑year‑old Ivorian winger mid‑season, and only a nine‑figure bid would make them think twice.

Man United have made their move for Diomande

Manchester United are said to have tabled an offer, but Leipzig’s valuation sits around €100m, with the clear message that €60–70m will not be enough. With four and a half years left on his contract, Leipzig holds the leverage and sees the summer window as the real stage for negotiations.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham from the Premier League, Bayern Munich in Germany, PSG in France and Barcelona in Spain are all “closely monitoring” the player. The market mood points to “summer, not January,” with Leipzig expected to keep the door shut until bids near the €100m mark arrive later in the year.

United have already moved forward, with reports suggesting talks over a five‑plus‑one‑year deal worth around €3.5m per season. Leipzig have allowed discussions despite their stance against a January sale. Still, the picture is clear: unless a huge bid lands now, Diomande’s future battle will be fought in the summer among Europe’s biggest clubs.

Where will Yan Diomande end up?

Manchester United have already invested a substantial amount of money in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to break the bank for another wide player. They would probably have to move Cunha to the centre to accommodate the Ivorian in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in desperate need of a dribbler like Diomande. They need someone who can take on defenders and create goal-scoring opportunities from the flanks. They have missed Luis Diaz’s unpredictability in the attack, and they need to replace him. Diomande has 11 goal contributions this season.

Similarly, Tottenham need a specialist winger. Xavi Simons has not been able to perform at a high level in that role, and using him in his natural role, centrally, would be ideal.

It will be interesting to see where Diomande ends up.