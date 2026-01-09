Talks tomorrow: Man Utd manager target to become 2nd candidate to speak with Wilcox & Berrada

Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United will reportedly hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a face-to-face meeting tomorrow, according to Chris Wheeler.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Wheeler stated that Solskjaer was set to be the second candidate to speak with Man Utd chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox.

See below for details in Wheeler’s post as United seemingly move closer to finally resolving their managerial situation by bringing in an interim to replace Ruben Amorim…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold face-to-face talks with Man Utd on Saturday. Understand that Michael Carrick has already met CEO Omar Berrada and DoF Jason Wilcox #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) January 9, 2026

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold face-to-face talks with Man Utd on Saturday. Understand that Michael Carrick has already met CEO Omar Berrada and DoF Jason Wilcox,” Wheeler posted.

Amorim was sacked by United earlier this week and former player Darren Fletcher has been brought in as an initial caretaker manager.

The former Scotland international took charge of the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw with Burnley, but it seems the club will look at someone else to fill in for the rest of the season.

Will it be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Michael Carrick for Manchester United?

Solskjaer seems to be alongside Michael Carrick as the main contender to be interim manager at Old Trafford, and it will be interesting to see who the club will settle on.

One advantage with Solskjaer is that he’s been manager of United before, and started well there, even if things ended badly for him.

The Norwegian tactician has that experience that Carrick lacks at the very highest level, though in many ways it might also be worth going for someone who’d bring something different.

Solskjaer had his issues as United manager and it might be interesting to see how Carrick would fare in the job after an impressive stint as manager of Middlesbrough in the Championship.

For now, however, it looks like a new interim manager won’t be brought in in time for MUFC’s FA Cup clash with Brighton this weekend, so Fletcher will take charge of that one.