Talks tomorrow: Man Utd manager target to become 2nd candidate to speak with Wilcox & Berrada

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada
Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United will reportedly hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a face-to-face meeting tomorrow, according to Chris Wheeler.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Wheeler stated that Solskjaer was set to be the second candidate to speak with Man Utd chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox.

See below for details in Wheeler’s post as United seemingly move closer to finally resolving their managerial situation by bringing in an interim to replace Ruben Amorim…

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold face-to-face talks with Man Utd on Saturday. Understand that Michael Carrick has already met CEO Omar Berrada and DoF Jason Wilcox,” Wheeler posted.

Amorim was sacked by United earlier this week and former player Darren Fletcher has been brought in as an initial caretaker manager.

The former Scotland international took charge of the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw with Burnley, but it seems the club will look at someone else to fill in for the rest of the season.

Will it be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Michael Carrick for Manchester United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauding the Man United fans after a game in 2021
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauding the Man United fans after a game in 2021 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Solskjaer seems to be alongside Michael Carrick as the main contender to be interim manager at Old Trafford, and it will be interesting to see who the club will settle on.

One advantage with Solskjaer is that he’s been manager of United before, and started well there, even if things ended badly for him.

The Norwegian tactician has that experience that Carrick lacks at the very highest level, though in many ways it might also be worth going for someone who’d bring something different.

More Stories / Latest News
Unai Emery speaking at a press conference
Aston Villa exploring loan for Man United target who wants Premier League transfer
Arne Slot and Richard Hughes of Liverpool
Exclusive: Liverpool star snubs Real Madrid & Bayern to agree new deal in principle
Mathys Tel reacts during Tottenham's draw vs Sunderland
Unhappy Tottenham star open to transfer offers this January

Solskjaer had his issues as United manager and it might be interesting to see how Carrick would fare in the job after an impressive stint as manager of Middlesbrough in the Championship.

For now, however, it looks like a new interim manager won’t be brought in in time for MUFC’s FA Cup clash with Brighton this weekend, so Fletcher will take charge of that one.

More Stories Jason Wilcox Michael Carrick Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Omar Berrada

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *