Liverpool manager Arne Slot applauds the fans after the Arsenal game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has reportedly made a “personal move” in a bid to try to seal the transfer of Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international has struggled to show his best form during his time at Anfield, and it makes sense that there’s now growing talk of him possibly heading back to Serie A.

Chiesa was a key player at former club Juventus and one imagines he could also strengthen Napoli if given the chance to play more often there.

The 28-year-old has started just one Premier League game all season for Liverpool, so he’ll surely be tempted by any offers that come in for him in the near future.

Antonio Conte using key connection to seal Federico Chiesa transfer

According to Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, speaking to Radio Punto Zero, Conte has made a personal move to try to lure Chiesa to Napoli.

“Chiesa? Conte has made a personal move,” Cammaroto said, as translated by Sport Witness.

“Juventus is very keen on their former player, but Napoli has an excellent relationship with Federico and his father Enrico.”

It will be interesting to see if this definitely leads to a move, but it’s easy to see why it might appeal to Chiesa after his difficult spell at Liverpool.

Liverpool could be taking a risk letting Chiesa go

Even if LFC clearly aren’t using Chiesa very often, they’re not exactly in the best position right now, so could perhaps do well to hold on to him for the extra squad depth.

Arne Slot had all three of Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike out of Thursday night’s game away to Arsenal, and so it could be that Chiesa will be needed at some point.

Salah is currently at AFCON, while Isak and Ekitike are injured, so one or two more injuries could spell real trouble for Liverpool and leave them relying on Chiesa to fill in.