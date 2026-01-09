Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland star Noah Sadiki has now made a controversial claim that he enjoys playing with the Congo national team more than the Premier League side.

The player has revealed that he feels freer playing for his country than for the Black Cats.

Sadiki joined Sunderland from Union Saint-Gilloise at the start of the season, and he has been an important player for them. He has been one of the first names on the team sheet this season, and Sunderland will be delighted with his performances.

They will look to keep him at the club for as long as possible, but his recent comments could come as a bit of a worry. The 21-year-old clearly enjoys the freedom with his country, and it will be interesting to see if Sunderland can offer him a similar role.

Noah Sadiki on freedom with Congo

“When I first arrived there, playing under pressure was a bit difficult for me,” he said to FootRDC. “Now, I’m also working on the mental aspect, to be more motivated. It helps me make better decisions, read the game faster, and that’s what has allowed me to develop. “Here, I feel even freer than at Sunderland. I can really move around, get involved in the game. These are things that also come with time and hard work.”

Sadiki needs more license

It is evident that the midfielder wants to be more involved in the game, and perhaps using him as a central midfielder would be ideal. It remains to be seen whether Sunderland can bring in a quality defensive midfielder and allow the 21-year-old to operate with more freedom.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have done quite well since promotion, and they will be pushing for a place in the top half. Players like Sadiki have been instrumental in their success so far. He has been linked with multiple English clubs in recent weeks.