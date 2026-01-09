(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move forward Souza from Santos.

They are hoping to sign the 19-year-old Brazilian left back this month, and they have now agreed on personal terms with the player. According to Fabrizio Romano, they have a €15 million agreement in place with the Brazilian club as well, but the two teams are used to agree on the payment terms.

Spurs set to sign Souza

It seems that Tottenham are now closing in on his signature. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly. The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could be an excellent long-term investment for the London club. They are looking to build for the future, and they have invested in multiple young players in recent windows.

Tottenham need more depth in the left-back department, and the 19-year-old could compete with Destiny Udogie for the starting spot. More competition for places will help Tottenham improve as a team.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old is more than just a defender. He can operate in an advanced role as a wingback. He will help Tottenham going forward as well.

Souza will be excited

Moving to the Premier League will be a huge step up for the young defender, and he will look to make his Mark in English football. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running and establish himself as an important first-team player.

Tottenham have done well to groom young players, and they will hope to nurture the 19-year-old into a future star. The €15 million investment could look like a huge bargain if Souza manages to fulfil his potential with them.