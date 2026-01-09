Unhappy Tottenham star open to transfer offers this January

Mathys Tel reacts during Tottenham's draw vs Sunderland (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham striker Mathys Tel is reportedly not happy with his lack of playing time at Spurs and could be open to listening to offers to move this January.

The 20-year-old was regarded as an exciting young talent at former club Bayern Munich, but he’s struggled to establish himself at Spurs since joining in an initial loan move that later became permanent.

Tel has just six goals in 38 appearances for Tottenham in total, so it’s not too surprising that he now seems to have fallen out of favour with manager Thomas Frank.

And according to reliable RMC journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Tel is now open to leaving Spurs this January in order to get more playing time…

Taking to his official X account, Hawkins posted: “EXCL Mathys Tel wants more playing time at Tottenham and will be listening to offers this winter. A departure is not out of the question.”

What next for Mathys Tel after Bayern and Tottenham struggles?

Tel needs to get his next move right if he is to make the most of what looked like could have been a really fine career at the highest level.

The Frenchman was playing regularly for Bayern when he was still only a teenager, and he surely still has it in him to develop into an even better player in the next few years.

Perhaps Tottenham would do well to give him more of a chance, but that doesn’t seem to be happening, so he needs to go somewhere where he’s going to be guaranteed first-team football.

Tel has been a bit unlucky to slip down the pecking order with both Bayern and Spurs, so it will be interesting to see if he can bounce back with his next move.

For now, no specific clubs are being linked with Tel, but we will perhaps learn more about potential suitors as the month goes on.