Tottenham Hotspur has been linked with a move for the Brentford attacker Kevin Schade.
The 24-year-old has nine goal contributions in the Premier League season, and he has attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his performances. Brentford do not plan to lose the player anytime soon and hopes to extend his contract.
Tottenham eyeing Kevin Schade
A report from Florian Plettenberg claims that Tottenham are closely monitoring his situation and could look to make a move for him at the end of the season, after the World Cup. The player will cost around €50-€60 million. Tottenham have the financial muscle to pay that kind of money for the young attacker, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.
They need a versatile attacker like Schade who can operate on the flanks as well as centrally. They need more goals and creativity in the final third. They are looking to build a team capable of winning major trophies, and the attacking unit is simply not at the required level right now.
Tottenham should look to invest in a reliable finisher as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.
Schade could fancy a move
Convincing the German attacker to join the club might not be too difficult for the north London outfit. He will be excited to take on a new challenge. He will want to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and the move to Tottenham could be the ideal next step for him.
Tottenham have done well to improve the team in recent windows, but they need to plug the gaps in the attacking unit if they want to compete with elite clubs regularly. It remains to be seen whether they can sign a dynamic attacker like Schade and a reliable finisher in the coming months.
No thanks another Johnson n odobert goes missing for weeks then every 10th has a good one but cheap nasty enic signing fabs can stop this cap but need full boycotting for it to work
not good enough for Spurs, but way too good for our present shambles.
Brentford are fifth, we are forteenth. why would any player be interested in our shambles.
it doesnt matter who we get in, we wont acheive anything until Franks is out.players of any note all looking to jump ship. we will end up paying over the odds for mediocrity. give the academy a go.