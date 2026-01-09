Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur has been linked with a move for the Brentford attacker Kevin Schade.

The 24-year-old has nine goal contributions in the Premier League season, and he has attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his performances. Brentford do not plan to lose the player anytime soon and hopes to extend his contract.

Tottenham eyeing Kevin Schade

A report from Florian Plettenberg claims that Tottenham are closely monitoring his situation and could look to make a move for him at the end of the season, after the World Cup. The player will cost around €50-€60 million. Tottenham have the financial muscle to pay that kind of money for the young attacker, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

They need a versatile attacker like Schade who can operate on the flanks as well as centrally. They need more goals and creativity in the final third. They are looking to build a team capable of winning major trophies, and the attacking unit is simply not at the required level right now.

Tottenham should look to invest in a reliable finisher as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Schade could fancy a move

Convincing the German attacker to join the club might not be too difficult for the north London outfit. He will be excited to take on a new challenge. He will want to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and the move to Tottenham could be the ideal next step for him.

Tottenham have done well to improve the team in recent windows, but they need to plug the gaps in the attacking unit if they want to compete with elite clubs regularly. It remains to be seen whether they can sign a dynamic attacker like Schade and a reliable finisher in the coming months.