Surprise claim that important Arsenal star "making plans" to seal transfer away

Gabriel Martinelli in action for Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli could reportedly be making plans to leave and join a new club in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international has had a mixed spell with the Gunners, initially looking like a hugely exciting young talent, but struggling for consistency in the last few years.

Martinelli is now seemingly planning for a move elsewhere, according to one noteworthy X account run by five “elite” journalists.

See below for the latest on Martinelli’s future as it seems Arsenal have been made aware of the 24-year-old looking for a move away from the Emirates Stadium…

“Very reliable sources state that Gabriel Martinelli’s representatives are making plans for next season with a different club,” the source stated.

Gabriel Martinelli transfer: Is it time for the Arsenal forward to move on?

Martinelli has had plenty of chances at Arsenal now and it seems like he probably isn’t going to develop into the world class player he looked like he could be.

A few years ago it seemed like Martinelli was on his way to becoming a really complete forward, but he’s gone off the boil and Arsenal probably need to think about an upgrade.

For now, Leandro Trossard has largely been starting ahead of Martinelli, while Arsenal also have Eberechi Eze as a potential option to play on the left of a front three.

Gabriel Martinelli has had Saudi transfer interest

As Arsenal expert Charles Watts told CaughtOffside in the summer, Martinelli had some interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

“There was talk about him leaving in the summer, but I don’t think that was ever really going to happen. It would have taken a big offer for Arsenal to consider a sale and one never arrived,” Watts told us.

“There was some interest from Saudi Arabia, but that’s as far as things went and I don’t believe that was a move that would have interested Martinelli at this point of his career.

“I do think Arsenal’s stance over a potential sale could shift next summer, however, especially if Martinelli has another largely frustrating season.

“He will have two years left of his deal by that point and with Arsenal needing to make some sales in the near future, the Brazilian could find himself towards the front of that queue.”