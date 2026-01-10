Two Arsenal transfer targets strongly hint that Arteta is planning to axe Gunners fan-favourite

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by
Marc Guehi, Tino Livramento, and Mikel Arteta
Marc Guehi, Tino Livramento, and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Pelham, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly looking at two transfer targets that could point towards Myles Lewis-Skelly no longer having a future at the Emirates Stadium.

The talented young left-back enjoyed a superb breakthrough season last term, but has not featured as often this time around, with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie both picked ahead of him.

It now seems that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has his eye on yet another signing to potentially push Lewis-Skelly even further down the pecking order.

According to the Sun, Arsenal are interested in Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, while the north London giants have also been linked with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi by Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

Could Myles Lewis-Skelly be heading for transfer out of Arsenal?

Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates after Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace
Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrates after Arsenal’s win over Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It would be surprising to see Arsenal give up on Lewis-Skelly so soon after his memorable breakthrough campaign, but he doesn’t seem to be living up to expectations.

The 19-year-old clearly has plenty of talent, but he remains inexperienced, and perhaps Arsenal are concerned about how fielding too many young players might affect their chances of getting over the line in their pursuit of major trophies.

There have been some murmurings about Chelsea being interested in Lewis-Skelly, but these were shut down by Football Insider.

Should Arsenal trust their young players more?

Interestingly, Arsenal have also given much less playing time to Ethan Nwaneri this season than they did last term.

The 18-year-old has also shown tremendous potential, but seems to be struggling with the competition in Arteta’s squad.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and striker Viktor Gyokeres
82 Premier League goals: Arsenal almost signed better striker than Gyokeres for less money
Micky van de Ven has been linked with Liverpool
Breaking: £56m star gives green light to SHOCK Liverpool transfer from PL rivals
Emmanuel Eboue in Arsenal training in 2009
This Arsenal Invincible laughed at me when I first joined. I ended up replacing him in the starting XI

Many Arsenal fans will feel, however, that Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly are good enough to be playing more often, and they’d surely like to see these homegrown talents getting more of a chance.

After all, Bukayo Saka is now one of the star names of this team after initially rising up from the club’s academy.

More Stories Marc Guehi Mikel Arteta Myles Lewis-Skelly Tino Livramento

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *