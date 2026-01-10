Marc Guehi, Tino Livramento, and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Pelham, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly looking at two transfer targets that could point towards Myles Lewis-Skelly no longer having a future at the Emirates Stadium.

The talented young left-back enjoyed a superb breakthrough season last term, but has not featured as often this time around, with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie both picked ahead of him.

It now seems that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has his eye on yet another signing to potentially push Lewis-Skelly even further down the pecking order.

According to the Sun, Arsenal are interested in Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, while the north London giants have also been linked with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi by Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

Could Myles Lewis-Skelly be heading for transfer out of Arsenal?

It would be surprising to see Arsenal give up on Lewis-Skelly so soon after his memorable breakthrough campaign, but he doesn’t seem to be living up to expectations.

The 19-year-old clearly has plenty of talent, but he remains inexperienced, and perhaps Arsenal are concerned about how fielding too many young players might affect their chances of getting over the line in their pursuit of major trophies.

There have been some murmurings about Chelsea being interested in Lewis-Skelly, but these were shut down by Football Insider.

Should Arsenal trust their young players more?

Interestingly, Arsenal have also given much less playing time to Ethan Nwaneri this season than they did last term.

The 18-year-old has also shown tremendous potential, but seems to be struggling with the competition in Arteta’s squad.

Many Arsenal fans will feel, however, that Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly are good enough to be playing more often, and they’d surely like to see these homegrown talents getting more of a chance.

After all, Bukayo Saka is now one of the star names of this team after initially rising up from the club’s academy.