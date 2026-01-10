Emery has asked Villa to sign Argentina playmaker

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly keen for the club to invest €25m in the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Thiago Almada.

The Argentina international has long looked like a big prospect, but at the age of 24 now, he’s seeing his career stall a little at Atletico.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Villa boss Emery now believes it could be worth trying a move to bring him to Villa Park this January.

Almada is seen as someone who could add some spark and creativity to Emery’s side as they look to continue their surprise challenge for the Premier League title.

Could a good January transfer window help Aston Villa’s title challenge?

Villa are currently third in the table on goal difference, with Emery’s side alongside Manchester City in trailing league leaders Arsenal by six points.

AVFC won’t be most people’s favourites to go on and win the league, but six points is not that big a gap and they’ve performed superbly for much of the season.

If Villa have a good transfer window and manage to bring in a talent like Almada, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, it could give them a new dimension and fresh inspiration for the second half of the campaign.

Fichajes suggest Emery is pushing hard for this move, and it seems he also has the support of Villa’s sporting directors, so it looks like it will be an interesting one to watch in the days and weeks ahead.