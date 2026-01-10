Christos Tzolis in action for Club Brugge (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis has named Liverpool as one team he’d potentially consider a transfer to, though he’s not currently expecting a move.



The in-form 23-year-old is having a superb season in Belgium at the moment, having notched up a stunning 11 goals and 15 assists in all competitions so far.

This has led to major speculation about Tzolis possibly moving to a bigger club, with TEAMtalk linking Tottenham as one of his admirers, while Christian Falk has mentioned that he’s on Bayern Munich’s list.

Still, the player himself has played down the speculation, even if he admitted he’d be tempted by an offer from a “crazy” club like Liverpool or Barcelona.

Christos Tzolis drops Liverpool transfer hint

Discussing his future with Het Nieuwsblad, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness, the Greece international said he’d like to go to a top team at some point.

“I want to go to a top team. That’s all I can say,” he said.

“I’m not aware of any concrete interest at the moment, so I’m not even considering it. Maybe you know more than I do.

“I’d like to win the title here first. Although you never know, so I can’t say with 100% certainty that I’ll stay this winter.

“If a crazy team comes along, like Barcelona, ​​Liverpool… Anyway, you know what I mean. But I don’t think that will happen in the winter.”

Liverpool need a new signing in attack

Liverpool look like they could do with adding a talent like Tzolis, with this season proving a frustrating one at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s form has gone off a cliff, while new signings like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz haven’t made the impact many would have expected.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is another Liverpool target to watch out for, but Tzolis looks like he has it in him to be an exciting signing for a big club from a more competitive league.