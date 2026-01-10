“Tip of the iceberg” – Industry insider makes big claim about “child” Enzo Maresca’s time at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca and Simon Jordan (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has been accused of behaving like a “child” during his time as Chelsea manager, and what we saw was only the tip of the iceberg, according to Simon Jordan.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit, who was formerly chairman of Crystal Palace, slammed Maresca’s antics and accused him of throwing tantrums in some of his press conferences.

On top of that, Jordan suggested his understanding was that things were even worse behind the scenes.

Maresca recently left Chelsea, and Jordan claims he resigned from the job, even though it was widely reported as a mutual decision from the Italian tactician and the west London club.

Simon Jordan rips into Enzo Maresca’s behaviour at Chelsea

“What you can’t do with football managers when they’re at the beginning of their journey is expect them to be fully rounded and fully formed and mature enough to understand that this industry has very powerful people that they’re working for and you cannot behave like a child. You’ve got to behave like a professional man,” Jordan said.

“What you saw what you saw was a tip of the iceberg in the press conference the my understanding of circumstances there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes.”

Maresca did a decent job at Chelsea, winning both the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup, but Jordan’s claims here suggest it was probably right for the Blues to move on from him.

Chelsea ownership given strong backing

Interestingly, Jordan also went on to say that he’s very impressed by Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

Most CFC fans will likely be feeling pretty frustrated with this difficult period since previous owner Roman Abramovich had to leave, but Jordan thinks the club are heading in the right direction.

Liam Rosenior has just been appointed as the new manager to replace Maresca, and the club spent huge money in the summer on some exciting young talents.

Still, results and performances have been inconsistent and fans will be losing patience with this ownership unless there is a clear sign of improvement soon.