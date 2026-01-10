"Everyone probably knows..." - Wonderkid responds to Manchester United working to sign him

Kevin Filling celebrates a goal (Photo: Stefan Jerrevang/TT)

Manchester United transfer target Kevin Filling has played down speculation about a move, insisting he’s not paying any attention to it.

The highly-rated 17-year-old, who plays as a forward for AIK Fotboll, insists he is not the kind of person to think too far into the future.

This follows Filling recently being strongly linked with Man Utd by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claimed that the Red Devils were pushing for a deal, but with no agreement yet…

?? Borussia Dortmund are now in the race for Kevin #Filling. Sebastian Kehl wants the 16 y/o striker gem. #BVB Manchester United are still pushing to sign Filling, but no agreement has been reached with any club yet. #MUFC Filling could leave AIK as early as this winter.… pic.twitter.com/ciDUDZrRfT — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 18, 2025

Filling looks like an outstanding prospect and his potential has also attracted the interest of Borussia Dortmund, but it remains to be seen where he could end up.

The player himself, meanwhile, has not given any clues as he simply says he’s not the kind of person to pay attention to speculation.

Kevin Filling on Manchester United transfer links

Speaking to Sport Bladet about the Man United transfer rumours, Filling said: “Maybe I see a picture here and there, but it does not matter. It plays no role for me. I am where I am now, and that is how I am as a person.

“For some it might be difficult, but not especially for me. I am just like that as a person. I lock myself in a bit, do not think about it too much and just continue from there.

“I will always do my best. I always try to deliver points, and everyone probably knows that.”

United have often signed top young players from around the world, discovering talents like Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Amad Diallo before they were big names.

Filling looks like another prospect with huge potential, and it’s also a promising sign that he seems to be so grounded despite attracting so much hype so early on in his career.