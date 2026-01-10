Sources: Five candidates, one "heavy favourite" for Man United job as World Cup could impact plans

Oliver Glasner is the favourite for the Manchester United job (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United are internally discussing as many as five main candidates to take over as the club’s permanent manager next season.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, my understanding is that Old Trafford chiefs are particularly keen on Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

Glasner is currently considered the frontrunner, with one source telling me: “Manchester United have been really impressed with what Glasner has done at Palace. He’s the heavy favourite as things stand.”

However, there could also be other big names to watch as Man Utd won’t rush into a decision and look set to assess their options.

Manchester United’s top manager candidates, including Thomas Tuchel

One other particularly tempting option for United could be England manager Thomas Tuchel, but the issue there is that his focus this summer will be on the World Cup.

The German tactician won’t necessarily be available after the tournament, and in any case would likely arrive late to the job at Old Trafford due to England’s commitments.

Others to watch out for will be former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, even if Manchester City looks more likely, along with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.

Who is NOT in the frame for the United job?

Despite reports, I’m told that PSG manager Luis Enrique is not currently a name being explored by MUFC.

Things could change, of course, and some fans might be surprised that such a strong candidate is not considered an option, but perhaps the Spanish tactician already has something else lined up.

Enrique is expected to leave PSG this summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

With such a strong CV, he surely won’t find it difficult to land a top job, but for now United are more likely to pursue the likes of Glasner and Tuchel.

Until then, however, talks remain ongoing with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick over the interim role until the end of the season.