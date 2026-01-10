"In the last 24 hours" - Fabrizio Romano delivers late night Man United transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has a Manchester United transfer update (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Manchester United look to be closer to offloading Marcus Rashford to Barcelona permanently.

Barca look to have clearly communicated directly to Rashford and his representatives in the last 24 hours that they would like to keep him beyond this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided this major update on Rashford’s future after his impressive form since moving to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano’s Marcus Rashford to Barcelona transfer update

“I can tell you in the last 24 hours that the message coming from Barcelona, coming directly from the club, is that in communications they had with Marcus Rashford’s camp, so agents, family of the player, is that they already told Rashford they would love to continue with him beyond this season,” Romano said.

“Rashford is on loan – again 30 million euros buy option clause not mandatory – but Barcelona already told Rashford that they’re very happy with him in terms of performances, in terms of versatility, in terms of professionalism.

“Rashford has been fantastic in this first half of the season at Barcelona, always super serious super professional, never creating any problem, very good presence also in the dressing room and then in terms of numbers doing very well, but also in terms of attitude.

“United know that Barcelona are really interested in keeping Marcus Rashford. It’s not something that will be formally done now but for sure Barcelona internally already communicated with Marcus Rashford about the intention to keep him for the future.”

Could United regret letting Marcus Rashford go?

United fans might have mixed feelings about the Rashford situation, as he was once a star player at Old Trafford and now looks to be getting back to his best.

The 28-year-old has six goals and eight assists for Barcelona so far this season, despite not always being an automatic starter, and it looks like the move to a new club and new league has been good for him.

Rashford spent his entire career at United up until his loan to Aston Villa last season, and perhaps the change of scene has helped to revitalise him.

In which case, coming back to MUFC probably isn’t a good solution for anyone, but at the same time there’ll surely be fans concerned about letting such a top talent go when they aren’t exactly blessed with other in-form attackers.