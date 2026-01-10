Contact made: Chelsea enquire about signing PL wonderkid also eyed by Arsenal

Mateus Mane in action for Wolves against Liverpool (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs to have made an enquiry about signing highly-rated Wolves wonderkid Mateus Mane.

The 18-year-old forward, who was born in Portugal but who represents England Under-18s, has scored two goals in ten Premier League appearances in his career so far.

Despite his relative inexperience, Mane has made a real impression, with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal said to have scouted him in recent times.

According to TEAMtalk, this has also led to the Blues and the Gunners enquiring about Mane, informing the player’s camp of their interest.

Mateus Mane – English football’s next big wonderkid set for a major transfer?

It seems like Wolves are going to find it hard to keep hold of Mane as he becomes a target for Chelsea, a club known for recruiting and developing the best young players in the world under their current ownership.

It looks like relegation is looming at Molineux this season, and that will likely only make it harder for them to convince Mane to stay.

Mane will surely look at Chelsea as an exciting option for the next step in his career, as the west London giants have shown they’re clearly ready to back their young players with regular minutes.

Arsenal’s project could also be seen as an exciting one, even if it might be harder for him to compete for a place at the Emirates Stadium right now.

Mateus Mane in no hurry to leave Wolves

For now, TEAMtalk add that Mane is not indicating that he’s in any hurry to leave Wolves.

The teenager seems happy with how his career is progressing for the moment, and that could be a sensible way of approaching things.

Even if Chelsea are a big name who can surely make Mane a tempting offer, there have also been a few players who’ve gone backwards since moving to Stamford Bridge, in what has been a bit of a chaotic project at times with frequent managerial changes.