Breaking: £56m star gives green light to SHOCK Liverpool transfer from PL rivals

Micky van de Ven has been linked with Liverpool (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major transfer boost as one of their long-term targets in the form of Micky van de Ven is open to joining them.

The Tottenham defender, who can play centre-back or left-back, was first looked at quite closely by Liverpool during his time at his former club Wolfsburg.

Now fresh reports claim Van de Ven is considering his future at Spurs and would be keen on the chance to move to Anfield.

Van de Ven has shone during his time in the Premier League, and it seems clear he’s capable of playing at a higher level than this unconvincing Tottenham side.

Micky van de Ven could be the ideal long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool

Van de Ven is tall, quick and intelligent, making him the ideal modern day central defender, while his qualities going forward mean he could also be a good option at left-back.

Still, Liverpool really need the Dutchman as a long-term successor for his fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk, who looks to be past his best.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Real Madrid in recent times, so if Liverpool don’t move for him soon then he could end up at another major European club.

Spurs will surely do all they can to avoid losing Van de Ven to Liverpool or another rival club in the English top flight.

We’ve seen Tottenham sell some star names in the past, but they’ve often done well to ensure the likes of Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, and Luka Modric went abroad instead of to another Premier League side.

Van de Ven could have similar potential if he earns a big move, so LFC would do very well to snap him up, even if it perhaps looks a little unrealistic.