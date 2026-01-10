Yan Diomande celebrates with his RB Leipzig teammates (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has made it very clear that he would love a transfer to Liverpool some day as he’s a Reds fan.

The talented young Ivory Coast international has been hugely impressive in the Bundesliga this season, and may already be worth as much as €100m.

Our information is that Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs eyeing Diomande, and that he won’t come cheap if he is to move.

Now it seems clear that Diomande himself is dreaming of a possible move to Anfield in the future, as it’s his and his father’s dream to see him play there.

Yan Diomande drops Liverpool transfer bombshell during video Q&A

Watch below as Diomande declared his love for Liverpool during a video Q&A…

Yan Diomande, a player Liverpool have scouted: “I want to play at Anfield, i want to play for Liverpool. I'm a big Liverpool fan. My father's dream is to see me play for Liverpool.” pic.twitter.com/tHYSf67Xvv — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 10, 2026

“I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool,” he said.

LFC fans will surely be delighted by this news as the 19-year-old looks like a huge prospect who’d be a great fit in Arne Slot’s side.

Diomande has ten goals and two assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, so it seems clear he could flourish with even better players around him.

Yan Diomande to Liverpool transfer could be one to watch

It seems likely that Diomande will be one to watch for Liverpool as he’d clearly be keen on the move, while the club also have similar players on their radar elsewhere.

Bradley Barcola is another Liverpool target to give them something different in attack, which has become a concern for Slot this season.

Mohamed Salah has suffered a major dip in form and looks to be past his best, while new signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have struggled to settle and make an impact so far.