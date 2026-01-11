Aston Villa plot surprise move to sign English striker as Emery eyes extra firepower

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have expressed firm interest in bringing Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League this month, according to The Telegraph, as Unai Emery looks to reinforce his attack for the decisive second half of the season.



Despite securing the signing of Brian Madjo, Villa remain open to adding another striker should the right opportunity present itself and Abraham has emerged as a leading candidate.

Initial discussions have already taken place to enquire about the 28-year-old’s availability.

Abraham is currently on loan at Besiktas from AS Roma, where he is attempting to rebuild his form following a difficult spell in Italy and a serious knee injury.

Roma, who remain his parent club, are believed to be open to exploring solutions as they restructure their forward line.

Aston Villa want more depth in their attack

For Aston Villa, the pursuit of Abraham is not simply nostalgic, it signals ambition.

The English striker enjoyed one of the most prolific seasons of his career during his loan spell at Villa Park in 2018-19, scoring an impressive 26 goals in 40 matches and playing a decisive role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

His relationship with the supporters and familiarity with the club’s environment make him an attractive option as Villa push to sustain a title challenge.

Emery is determined to maintain pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City, and he wants additional competition and depth in the striker position.

While the team has performed admirably this season, goal output from the frontline has been inconsistent.

Ollie Watkins, despite his work rate and link-up play, has managed just seven goals in 28 appearances across all competitions, and Villa lack a reliable alternative option in central areas.

Abraham is ready to move back to Premier League

Abraham’s profile makes him an ideal reinforcement, physically dominant, intelligent with his movement, and proven in English football.

His ability to play with his back to goal, attack crosses, and stretch defenses would give Villa a different dimension.

Competition Apps Goals Assists Mins Played Süper Lig 17 7 1 1,165′ UEFA Conf. League Qual. 4 4 1 334′ UEFA Europa League Qual. 2 1 0 135′ Türkiye Kupası (Cup) 1 0 1 90′ Total 24 12 3 1,724′

The striker is also reportedly keen on a Premier League return, especially to a club where he previously thrived.

Whether a deal can be reached, however, depends on negotiations between Villa, Roma, and Besiktas, as well as the financial feasibility of a January move.

Emery and Aston Villa are preparing for a serious push in the title race, and they intend to equip their squad accordingly.

