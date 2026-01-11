Pedro Neto of Chelsea is tackled by William Saliba of Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior continues to be linked with a move away from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian is on the radar of multiple clubs, and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit is prepared to sanction a departure.

There have been rumours of a potential extension, but the two parties have not been able to agree on a new contract. If an agreement is not sorted, he could be on his way out of the club.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing him. The 25-year-old is a world-class player, and he could transform both teams in the attack. The report claims that Chelsea has overtaken everyone in the race and would be willing to offer around €150 million to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea follows up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months. They need more quality in the attacking unit, and the 25-year-old will add goals, creativity, and flair in the final third. He has been described as a “destructive” player by Xabi Alonso.

Arsenal could use someone like Vinicius as well. He would be an upgrade on some of their current options. They are pushing for major trophies and need to keep improving the squad to compete with elite clubs. Someone like Vinicius could make a huge difference.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the Brazilian. He has proven himself in Spain, and he could look to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

If Chelsea come forward with an €150 million offer to sign him, Real Madrid could be tempted. It could allow them to improve multiple areas of the squad.