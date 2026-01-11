(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been dealt a severe blow to their defensive options for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign.

The club has confirmed that right-back Conor Bradley requires surgery to repair significant ligament and bone damage, effectively ending his season.

Conor Bradley injury: Surgery scheduled as full recovery timeline emerges

According to a new report from Football Paparazzi, the severity of Bradley’s injury necessitates immediate surgical intervention.

With the procedure scheduled for mid-January 2026, the medical team has outlined a cautious recovery path.

Given the complexity of repairing both ligament and bone structures, the typical recovery window for this profile of injury is estimated between 4 to 6 months.

This timeline rules Bradley out of all remaining domestic fixtures and Liverpool’s European campaign for the rest of the season.

The rehabilitation phase is expected to run from February through May 2026. If his recovery proceeds without setbacks, the 22-year-old is projected to return to full training in June or July 2026.

The club is targeting the 2026/27 pre-season in August as his return-to-play date, allowing him to build fitness ahead of the new campaign rather than rushing him back for the tail end of the current term.

Conor Bradley’s Liverpool career continues to be disrupted by injuries

While Bradley is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from Liverpool’s academy in recent years, his progress has been frustratingly punctuated by fitness issues.

This latest setback continues a worrying trend for the defender, whose momentum has frequently been stalled by spells on the treatment table.

Previous seasons have seen him battle back injuries and minor muscle strains, preventing him from establishing a consistent run in the first team.

For Liverpool manager Arne Slot, this leaves a significant void in the squad depth, placing a heavier burden on the remaining defenders as the club chases silverware on multiple fronts.

The hope now is that a successful surgery and a full pre-season will finally allow Bradley to put these injury woes behind him.