Oliver Glasner (Photo by Getty Images)

Crystal Palace were reportedly interested in signing Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis at the start of the season.

However, the Belgian club rejected the offer, and Tzolis has been outstanding for them this season.

The player has registered 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 matches across all competitions. The 23-year-old would have been an exceptional acquisition for Crystal Palace.

They needed more quality and depth on the flanks, especially after the departure of Eberechi Eze. Tzolis would have been an excellent addition for them.

Crystal Palace have signed Brennan Johnson from Tottenham this month, and it seems unlikely that they will return for the Greek international attacker anytime soon.

Tzolis has been linked with Liverpool recently.

Christos Tzolis on failed Palace move

The player has now revealed in an interview that he was tempted to join Crystal Palace when the offer was presented at the start of the season. He explained that he enjoys the way the Eagles play under Oliver Glasner and would have relished the opportunity to join them.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace decide to add another attacker to the squad during the January window.

He said (h/t SportWitness): “A little bit. (thinks) I like the way Crystal Palace plays football. I considered whether it might be a good opportunity or not, but I immediately told Dévy Rigaux and the staff that I wouldn’t push,” Tzolis explained. “It would be bad for the team if I didn’t want to train or play because I wanted to secure a transfer. That’s not how I am.” “A month earlier, I had signed a new contract. But okay, everyone listens when there’s an offer. Although I didn’t want to go to Crystal Palace at any cost. Staying was also perfectly fine. I don’t regret anything. On the contrary, this was even the best choice.”

Palace have done well

They have done quite well under Oliver Glasner, winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield recently.

They are competing in European football and need to continue improving the team if they want to succeed at the highest level. A player like Tzolis could make a big difference in the final third.

He will add goals, creativity, and unpredictability in the final third.