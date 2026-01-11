Daniel Farke remains under pressure at Leeds. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leeds United continue to be linked with a move for Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi.

The 27-year-old Dutch defender has done quite well for the German club, and he has attracted the attention of Leeds United. According to TeamTalk, the player is interested in joining the Whites, and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can get the deal done.

Leeds could use Danilho Doekhi

They could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the Netherlands defender could be ideal for them. The fact that he wants to join them will encourage the Premier League club. Doekhi is excellent in the air, and he could add a new dimension to the Leeds attack during set pieces.

It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer to close the deal. Leeds will be desperate for survival in the Premier League. They need quality players in order to stay up.

Doekhi has proven himself in the Bundesliga, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Leeds move could be ideal for Doekhi

The defender is 27 and at the peak of his career. This is the right opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself in English football. If he manages to impress with Leeds United, he might be able to join a bigger club in future.

Union Berlin will not want to lose an important player like him, but they could be tempted to sell if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Apparently, the German club have set an asking price of €13 million for the defender. Leeds have the finances to pay up, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.