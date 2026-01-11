Leeds will be busy in January. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United defender Sebastian Bornauw is reportedly keen on leaving the club.

The player has struggled to secure regular opportunities at the Premier League club and has expressed his desire to leave due to a lack of playing time.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United are prepared to sanction his departure.

Sebastian Bornauw has impressed recently

The Belgian defender was given an opportunity to showcase his qualities against Liverpool and Manchester United recently, and he did quite well against them. Leeds United should do everything in their power to convince the defender to stay at the club.

Even though he has not played regularly for them, he is a quality player who could be an asset for the club in the long run.

According to German publication Bild, the player wants to leave the club in January. FC Koln are interested in signing the player this month, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to sanction his departure.

Bundesliga ace open to Leeds United move in January

Leeds must keep Bornauw

Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League and will not want to lose Bornauw. He could still be an important player for them during the second half of the season.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the defender to stay at the club and focus on his football. They will need to give him more opportunities in the coming weeks in order to keep him content. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

The defender has proven to be a reliable performer in his recent outings, and with regular game time, he could develop into a key player for the club.

