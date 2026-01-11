Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United defender Max Wober is currently on loan at Werder Bremen.

However, he has not been able to make the desired impact due to injury problems. He has barely played for the German club, and it is highly unlikely that Werder Bremen will sign him permanently at the end of the season, according to reports from SportWitness.

They have an option to sign the player permanently upon the expiry of his loan deal.

Max Wober set for Leeds return

It seems that Wöber will now return to Leeds United at the end of the season. Wöber does not have a future at Leeds, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

He needs to join a club that offers regular opportunities. Werder Bremen clearly do not want to sign him permanently, and Leeds United do not view him as a key part of their plans.

The Premier League side will also look to get rid of the player permanently, and it remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable destination for the player.

Where will Wober end up?

Wöber is a quality player, and he will be hoping to get back to his best. If he manages to impress between now and the end of the season, he might be able to secure a quality move in the summer.

The Austrian will be desperate to get his career back on track.

He has a contract with Leeds United until the summer of 2027, so he is likely to be available for a reasonable fee in the summer. It remains to be seen whether any club will come forward to provide him with an exit route.