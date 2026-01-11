Man City considering January deal for 23-year-old right back as Guardiola eyes more signings

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City are weighing up a potential move for highly rated Benfica right-back Amar Dedić, according to Bosnian outlet Oslobodjenje.

The 23-year-old, who represents the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team, has caught the attention of clubs across Europe following his strong performances in Portugal.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now exploring the possibility of bringing him to the Etihad Stadium, either in January or, more realistically, in the summer window.

Dedić, known for his strong defensive instincts and ability to progress the ball from deep, has made significant strides since joining Benfica.

His performances in the Primeira Liga and European competitions have elevated his profile, with Man City emerging as one of the clubs most closely monitoring his development.

Man City are considering defensive options in the market

While City are assessing a January swoop, the more likely scenario is a summer move, with Benfica traditionally reluctant to sell key players mid-season.

Nonetheless, Dedić is firmly on Guardiola’s radar as the Premier League champions look to address their defensive depth and prepare for long-term succession planning in the full-back positions.

This interest comes during an already active transfer period for Man City.

The club have made a major statement by signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, a move that has immediately paid off.

Semenyo scored and provided an assist on his debut in City’s FA Cup victory over Exeter, showcasing the explosive qualities Guardiola believes will strengthen City’s attacking options in the latter half of the season.

Guardiola wants more depth in the right-back position

With City competing on multiple fronts, Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup, Guardiola is expected to continue evaluating opportunities to reinforce his squad.

Defensive signings are likely to be a focus, particularly given City’s demanding fixture schedule and recent injury concerns in the back line.

Dedić can provide competition and cover for players such as Matheus Nunes, who has been used a lot this season.

As the January window progresses, Man City will continue tracking Dedić closely. While a mid-season transfer remains a possibility, all indications point towards a summer move being the more realistic option.

Talks opened: Man City midfielder involved in talks over summer move as free agent