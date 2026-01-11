Man United midfielder targeted by Euro giants as Red Devils consider midfield shake-up

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ajax are exploring the possibility of signing Manuel Ugarte this month as they look to reinforce their defensive midfield options, according to a report from Mike Verweij via Soccer News.

The Dutch giants, currently in the midst of a rebuilding phase, believe Ugarte could offer the strength and energy they have been lacking in the centre of the pitch.

Ugarte’s situation at Man United has been a point of growing concern.

The Uruguayan midfielder arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 in a £50.5 million deal from Paris Saint-Germain, but has struggled to justify the hefty price tag during his season-and-a half in England.

His defensive ability and work rate have never been in doubt, but questions have been raised about his fit within United’s system, his distribution under pressure, and his overall influence in big matches.

Man United are ready to let Ugarte leave the club

As a result, Man United are believed to be open to a potential sale if a suitable offer arrives.

With the club planning a midfield restructuring, moving Ugarte on could allow them to pursue a replacement better suited to their playing style and the demands of the Premier League.

However, the challenge will be finding a club willing to meet a reasonable transfer fee, given his mixed performances and the financial outlay United have already made.

Ajax see an opportunity where United see a dilemma. The Eredivisie side are historically known for reviving careers and maximising the potential of technically gifted or defensively strong midfielders.

Regular football in a possession-centric system could help Ugarte rediscover the confidence and form that made him one of Europe’s most coveted young midfielders during his time at Sporting.

Ugarte could revive his career in Ajax

The Dutch club are in need of depth and quality in the middle of the park, especially after a period of instability marked by inconsistent results.

At 24 years old, Ugarte is approaching what many consider the peak years of his career.

A move to Ajax could provide the perfect environment to rebuild his reputation while playing at a high level in both domestic and European competitions.

For the player, the prospect of becoming a key figure in a major European side once again may be too good to pass up.

