Man United players believe star man will leave in 2026 due to current crisis

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Manchester United players believe midfielder Bruno Fernandes will leave the club after the World Cup this year.

The crisis at Old Trafford is refusing to end with the Red Devils recently sacking manager Ruben Amorim after a run of poor results and his disagreements with the club hierarchy.

United have failed to find consistency once again this season and qualification for the Champions League is looking in danger considering their form and performances.

After just more than a year in the job, Amorim was relieved of his duties at the club with the Premier League giants now searching for an interim manager before appointing a permanent head coach in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are in contention to become the new interim manager of the team as United are willing to take their time to carefully assess their options before appointing a permanent head coach.

Bruno Fernandes to leave Man United in 2026?

Fernandes, who has linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer, decided to stay at the club amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

He recently admitted how disappointed he was with the club who were willing to sell him last summer but it was Amorim who wanted the Portuguese to stay at the club.

Fernandes ultimately decided to prolong his career at Old Trafford but now there is a growing feeling in the dressing room that his time is coming to an end due to the unending turmoil at United.

Since joining the club in 2020, the Portuguese has been United’s best player. He has been the leader of the team and has often inspired them in crisis situations.

It would not be wrong to say that he ignored his personal ambitions and the chance of a bigger pay-check to stay at the club and help them deal with the current disaster that they are going through for some time.

United players believe Fernandes has made up his mind

However, players at Man United believe that he has had enough of the uncertainty surrounding the club from top top bottom.

Fernandes reportedly feels let down by the current ownership and their failure to address the issues facing the squad.

It goes without saying that players want the Portuguese star to stay at the club but it appears like he has made up his mind and has finally decided to leave the club this year for a new adventure.

It remains to be seen if he will continue his career in European football or move to the Middle East to join the Saudi Pro League.

“Name I keep hearing…” – Journalist drops exciting Man United manager target for the summer