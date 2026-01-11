Casemiro of Manchester United in action with Kolo Muani of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with the move for the Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding for Brighton in recent seasons, and he has attracted attention from Manchester United and Tottenham. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Mitoma could be allowed to leave, and intermediaries have informed Manchester United and Tottenham of his availability.

Manchester United could use more quality on the flanks, and the 28-year-old would be an excellent addition. However, they have Matheus Cunha playing in a similar role. The Brazilian will have to be moved centrally in order to accommodate the Japanese International.

Mitoma will not want to sit on the bench. He will only join a club where he is a regular starter. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince the player to join the club.

They need more unpredictability in the final third, and the Japanese international would be ideal for them. He is excellent at taking on defenders and beating them in one-on-one situations. He would add some much-needed unpredictability to the Manchester United attack. Mitoma has been described as “Messi-like”.

Further, he is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for the Japanese International. This could be his final opportunity to join an elite club. He will want to compete at the highest level with them.

Similarly, Tottenham could use more quality on the left flank. They have not been able to replace Son Heung-min properly, and the Japanese International of that problem. He is at the peak of his powers, and he could make an immediate impact. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.