Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts during a Manchester United game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer.

According to football transfers, Chelsea are open to the England International attacker, and Manchester United are long-term admirers of the player. They have already held behind-the-scenes talks regarding a move for the 23-year-old.

Palmer has been exceptional since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2023, for a fee of €47 million. He is currently one of the Premier League’s best attacking players, and he could be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes is in his 30s, and he will need to be replaced in the near future. Palmer could be the ideal acquisition.

The report claims that the Chelsea attacker is open to leaving the club, and it will be interesting to see if he’s ready to join Manchester United.

The player is likely to cost over €100 million, and Manchester United might have to break their transfer record in order to get the deal done. They are looking to get back to the top of English football, and they need top-quality players. Someone like Palmer could make a huge difference for them in the final third. He can operate both centrally and on the flanks. He can slot in as the attacking midfielder as well. He will help create opportunities for teammates and look to score as well.

The 23-year-old attacker scored 18 goals last season and picked up 14 assists as well. Overall, he has 47 goals and 29 assists for Chelsea in 109 appearances. There is no doubt that he will only improve with coaching experience. He is still a young player with a lot of room to grow. Manchester United could have a superstar on their hands if they can get the deal done.

Jamie Carragher has previously hailed him as the “best player in the Premier League”.